NGX ROUNDUP: Equities market rally continues as investors gain N1.691tr

The Nigerian equities market continued its rally as investors recorded a massive ₦1.691 trillion profit in the just ended trading week.

Ripples Nigeria reports that investors recorded a gain of N183 billion the previous week.

In the just-ended trading week, the equities market gained in four and lost in one of the trading sessions while raking in a profit of N1. 691 trillion in the process.

The market capitalisation increased to N68, 399 trillion from the N66, 648 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2.54% to close the week at 108,733.40 points from the 106,042.57 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, May 5, 2025, on a bullish note as investors gained N412.25bn at the end of the trading session.

The trend continued on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, as investors gained N1.04trn at the end of the trading session.

The market closed with another profit-making session on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as investors gained N307.17bn

The equities market made it a fourth consecutive day of profit making on Thursday, May 8, 2025 as investors gained N240.15bn.

The market snapped its gaining streak on Friday, May 9, 2025, as investors lost N313.34bn at the end of the trading session.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.645 billion shares worth N77.005 billion in 86,110 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.200 billion shares valued at N75.409 billion that exchanged hands last week in 70,329 deals.

As usual, the Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.638 billion shares valued at N45.825 billion traded in 37,843 deals; thus contributing 61.90% and 59.51% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services industry followed with 364.653 million shares worth N2.909 billion in 7,760 deals.

In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 190.221 million shares worth N6.771 billion in 10,595 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Tantalizer Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 839.689 million shares worth N27.737 billion in 8,898 deals, contributing 31.74% and 36.02% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Sixty-eight (68) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than fifty-two (52) equities in the previous week. Twenty-eight (28) equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-seven (37) in the previous week, while fifty-two (52) equities remained unchanged, lower than fifty-nine (59) recorded in the previous week.

Multiverse Mining And Exploration Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 57.48% followed by Academy Press Plc which increased its share price by 50.52% in the process.

Beta Glass Plc also increased its share price by 46.31%.

On the flip side, Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 15.66% followed by Meyer Plc, which shed 13.51% of its share prices.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc also knocked off 10.81% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

