NGX ROUNDUP: Equities market snaps 3-week losing streak as investors gain N966bn

The Nigerian equities market snapped its three-week losing streak in April, posting a strong rebound as investors recorded a ₦966 billion gain over the week

Ripples Nigeria reports that investors recorded a loss of N208 billion the previous week.

In the just-ended trading week, the equities market opened for four days, gaining in three and losing in one of the trading sessions while raking in a profit of N966 billion in the process.

The market capitalisation increased to N66.465 trillion from N65,499 trillion in the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.46% to close the week at 105,752.61 points from 104,233.81 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, on a bullish note as investors gained N317.84bn at the end of the trading session.

The market closed with a profit on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, as investors gained N341.86bn.

The equities market closed on Thursday, April 24, 2025, with a profit as investors gain N508.14bn.

The gaining trend was reversed on Friday, April 25, 2025, as investors lost N202.15bn at the end of the trading session.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.854 billion shares worth N56.025 billion in 51,386 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.525 billion shares valued at N43.006 billion that exchanged hands last week in 51,156 deals.

The Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.266 billion shares valued at N29.400 billion traded in 24,351 deals; thus contributing 68.28% and 52.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT industry followed with 136.707 million shares worth N12.472 billion in 2,974 deals.

In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 118.617 million shares worth N4.415 billion in 5,869 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 797.873 million shares worth N22.043 billion in 8,618 deals, contributing 43.03% and 39.34% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Equity Turnover – Last

Sixty-four (64) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than thirty-one (31) equities in the previous week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated in price, lower than forty-four (44) in the previous week, while fifty-seven (57) equities remained unchanged, lower than seventy-two (72) recorded in the previous week.

International Breweries Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 40% followed by Nascon Allied Industries Plc which increased its share price by 26.22% in the process.

Africa Prudential Plc also increased its share price by 25.64%.

On the flip side, VFD GROUP Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage, shedding 82.19% followed by John Holt Plc, which shed 18.60% of its share prices.

Dangote Cement Plc also knocked off 10% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

