NGX ROUNDUP: Honeywell among best performing stocks, as Juli leads worst performers

Investments into the Nigerian Exchange hit N12.58 billion in five days following trade off of 1.61 billion shares in 18,622 deals this week.

This was below the 989.593 million shares valued at N8.183 billion that exchanged hands at the floor of the Nigerian bourse last week in 19,617 deals.

Top three NGX active sectors

The Financial Services Industry led the chart ahead of the Consumer Goods and the Natural Resources Industry, by accounting for 78.06 percent and 36.06 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Measured by volume, the NGX reported that the Financial Services Industry recorded 584.793 million shares valued at N3.728 billion traded in 8,658 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry came next with 525.860 million shares worth N3.655 billion in 3,553 deals, while the Natural Resources Industry saw investors trade 250.928 million shares worth N1.376 billion in 72 deals.

Top three NGX equities of the week

Based on traded volume, the top three equities for this week’s trading activities are Flour Mill Plc, B.O.C. Gases Plc and Flour Mills Nig. Plc.

The three companies accounted for 44.97 percent and 31.06 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively after they recorded 724.067 million shares worth N 3.909 billion in 1,061 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Honeywell Flour share price rose by N0.45kobo to jump from N1.60kobo per share to N2.05kobo per share.

NNFM stock value was up by N1.40kobo as the share price ended the week with N7.55kobo per share against the N6.15kobo it opened with.

Airtel Africa closed the week with N750 per share, rising by 8.96 percent to move above its opening of N650 per share.

Conoil was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N2 to move from its opening of N20.35kobo to end the week with N22.35kobo per share.

Neimeth appreciated by N0.14kobo during the week as its share price rose to N1.64kobo per share against the N1.50kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Juli topped the losers list following a loss of N0.20kobo, which reduced its stock value to N0.91kobo at the end of trading, from N1.11kobo.

Regency Assurance share price dropped to N0.42kobo by end of trade this week, having depreciated by 12.50 percent from its opening share price of N0.48kobo.

Cutix share price was down by 11.50 percent to end the week with N5 per share, against the N5.65kobo per share it started the week with.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share value also fell during the week, losing 10.17 percent from its opening stock price of N0.59kobo, to end trading with N0.53kobo per share.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust lost N6.85kobo from its share price to end the week with N61.75kobo per share, below the N68.60kobo per share it started trading with.

