NGX ROUNDUP: Investors gain N614bn in five days as equities market rally continues

The Nigerian equities market continued its rally as investors recorded a profitable trading week amassing N614 billion in profit in five days.

Despite beginning the week with a loss, the equities market gained in the remaining four days raking in a profit of N614 billion in the process.

The market capitalization increased to N68,953 trillion from the N68, 399 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.90% to close the week at 109,710.37 points from the 108,733.40 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, May 12, 2025, on a bearish note as investors lost N296.61bn at the end of the trading session.

The trend became bullish for the rest of the week as investors gained N314.95bn at the end of the trading session on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The market closed with another profit-making session on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, as investors gained N186.48bn.

The equities market made it a third consecutive day of profit making on Thursday, May 15, 2025 as investors gained N256.62bn.

The market continued its gaining streak on Friday, May 16, 2025, as investors gained N152.55bn at the end of the trading session.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.606 billion shares worth N63.785 billion in 77,593 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.645 billion shares valued at N77.005 billion that exchanged hands last week in 86,110 deals.

The Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.540 billion shares valued at N28.963 billion traded in 32,805 deals; thus contributing 59.08% and 45.41% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services industry followed with 286.833 million shares worth N1.711 billion in 6,280 deals.

In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 202.565 million shares worth N7.439 billion in 9,708 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FCMB Group Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Tantalizer Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 600.684 million shares worth N6.570 billion in 7,201 deals, contributing 23.05% and 10.30% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Sixty-one (61) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week. Thirty-one (31) equities depreciated in price, higher than twenty-eight (28) in the previous week, while fifty-six (56) equities remained unchanged, higher than fifty-two (52) recorded in the previous week.

Beta Glass Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 46.31% followed by Champion Breweries Plc which increased its share price by 42.08% in the process.

Caverton Offshore Support Grp Plc also increased its share price by 37.70%.

On the flip side, Multiverse Mining And Exploration Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 19.50% followed by Union Dicon Salt Plc, which shed 11.83% of its share prices.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc also knocked off 9.64% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

