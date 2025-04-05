NGX ROUNDUP: investors lose N110bn in holiday-shortened trading week

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N110 billion during the just-concluded, holiday-shortened trading week at the Nigerian Xchange (NGX).

The market opened for three trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 31st March and Tuesday 1st April 2025 as Public Holidays to commemorate the 2025 Eid el Fitr celebration.

Ripples Nigeria reports that investors recorded a profit of N437 billion the previous week.

In the current week, the equities market gained in only one of the three trading sessions and lost N110 billion in the process.

The market capitalization decreased to N66.147 trillion from the N66.257 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.14% to close the week at 105,511.89 points from the 104,962.96 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, with a loss as investors lost N90.70 billion.

The losing trend was reversed on Thursday, April 3, 2025, as investors gained N10.90 billion at the end of the trading session.

The market closed the week on Friday, April 4, 2025, with a loss as investors shed N8.38 billion.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.183 billion shares worth N28.868 billion in 42,397 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 7.521 billion shares valued at N398.949 billion that exchanged hands last week in 61,312 deals.

The Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 906.590 million shares valued at N18.926 billion traded in 22,876 deals; thus contributing 76.60% and 65.56% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 71.059 million shares worth N 2.224 billion in 3,394 deals.

In third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 47.305 million shares worth N396.897 million in 2,132 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Universal Insurance Plc, (measured by volume) accounted for 264.627 million shares worth N5.932 billion in 5,714 deals, contributing 22.36% and 20.55% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-three (23) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than forty-three (43) equities in the previous week. Fifty-one (51) equities depreciated in price, higher than thirty-six (36) in the previous week, while seventy-three (73) equities remained unchanged, higher than seventy-one (71) recorded in the previous week.

VFD Group Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 20.76% followed by Union Dicon Salt Plc which increased its share price by 19.59% in the process.

Africa Prudential Plc also increased its share price by 15.71%.

On the flip side, UACN Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 18.31% followed by Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc which shed 13.38% of its share prices.

Universal Insurance Plc also knocked off 13.33% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

