NGX ROUNDUP: Investors lose N440bn in one week

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N440 billion during the just-concluded trading week at the Nigerian Xchange (NGX).

Ripples Nigeria reports that investors recorded a profit of N110 billion the previous week.

In the just-ended trading week, the equities market gained in only two of the five trading sessions and lost N440 billion in the process.

The market capitalization decreased to N65,707 trillion from the N66.147 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.90% to close the week at 104,563.34 points from the 105,511.89 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, April 7, 2025, on a bearish note as investors lost N658 billion at the end of the trading session.

The market closed with a profit on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as investors gained N100.45 billion.

The equities market closed on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, with a loss as investors lost N119.22 billion.

The losing trend was reversed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, as investors gained N381.90 billion at the end of the trading session.

The market closed the week on Friday, April 4, 2025, with a loss as investors shed N145.41 billion.

READ ALSO: Naira trades N1, 603/$1 at official window

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.094 billion shares worth N52.967 billion in 64,612 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.183 billion shares valued at N28.868 billion that exchanged hands last week in 42,397 deals.

The Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.539 billion shares valued at N36.353 billion traded in 36,013 deals; thus contributing 73.49% and 68.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Agriculture industry followed with 98.884 million shares worth N 1.344 billion in 2,772 deals.

In third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 93.000 million shares worth N522.147 million in 3,012 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Access Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 629.327 million shares worth N25.820 billion in 12,742 deals, contributing 30.06% and 48.75% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-seven (27) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-three (23) equities in the previous week. Fifty-six (56) equities depreciated in price, higher than fifty-one (51) in the previous week, while sixty-four (64) equities remained unchanged, lower than seventy-three (73) recorded in the previous week.

VFD Group Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 53.86% followed by Union Dicon Salt Plc which increased its share price by 31.03% in the process.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc also increased its share price by 29.60%.

On the flip side, Royal Exchange Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 20.79% followed by Cornerstone Insurance Plc which shed 15.15% of its share prices.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc also knocked off 15.00% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now