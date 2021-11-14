NGX roundup: Investors push First Bank, Sterling Bank into top spots in Nigeria’s bourse

The Nigerian capital market over-performed this week as investors traded 1.471 billion shares worth N20.941billion in 20,410 deals.

This was in contrast to the 1.428 billion shares valued at N12.373 billion that exchanged hands in 23,987 transactions last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The top three performing sectors during this week’s trading based on volume are the Financial Services Industry, Conglomerates Industry and Consumer Goods Industry.

NGX trading data showed that Financial Services Industry contributed 67.74 percent and 49.09 percent to the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively after investors traded 996.555 million shares valued at N10.279 billion in 10,565 deals.

In the Conglomerates Industry, investors traded 203.251 million shares worth N1.204 billion in 834 deals while they exchanged 105.410 million shares worth N3.217 billion in 2,789 deals in the Consumer Goods Industry.

Top three equities

UACN ended the dominance of Nigerian banks this week after joining FBN Holdings Plc and Sterling Bank as top three equities of the week.

The three companies accounted for 519.011 million shares worth N4.057 billion in 1,787 deals.

They also contributed 35.28 percent and 19.37 percent to the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Pharmaceuticals Plc’s share price rose by N0.22kobo to jump from N1.76kobo per share to N1.98kobo per share.

Redstar Express stock value appreciated by N0.38kobo percent after ending the week with N3.50kobo compared to the opening price of N3.12kobo per share.

Airtel Africa closed the week with N871.70kobo per share, rising by N91.70kobo to move from N780 per share.

Read also: NGX ROUNDUP: Nigerian bourse investment falls to N12.37 billion, 64.1% below last week trading

FTN Cocoa was on the gainers’ list as its stock price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share at the end of the week.

Veritas Kapital’s share price appreciated by 9.52 percent to reach N0.23kobo from N0.21kobo posted at the beginning of the week.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Conoil Plc topped the losers’ list following a loss of N3.80kobo which reduced its stock value to from N25.50kobo to N21.70kobo at the end of trading this week.

PharmaDeko lost N0.23kobo in share price and dropped from N2.34 kobo to N2.11kobo at the end of the week.

CWG share price was down by N0.11kobo to end the week with N1.02 against the opening price of N1.13kobo per share.

Berger Paints’ share value also fell during the week, losing N0.90kobo from its opening price of N9.45kobo to end trading with N8.55kobo per share.

Custodian Investment lost N0.80kobo to end the week with N7.65kobo, below the opening price of N8.45kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now