NGX Roundup: Investors spend N26.90bn on stocks, First Bank, Sterling Bank top trades

Investors traded 2.630 billion shares worth N26.90 billion in 20,848 deals on the floor of the Nigerian capital market this week.

This surpassed the 1.278 billion shares valued at N17.340 billion that exchanged hands in 21,052 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The week’s top three performing sectors were the Financial Services Industry, the Services Industry, and Consumer Goods Industry.

The Financial Services Industry traded 2.234 billion shares valued at N21.449 billion in 11,482 deals this week.

Investors exchanged 157.089 million shares worth N695.798 million in 465 deals in the Services Industry this week.

Investors in the Consumer Goods Industry traded 71.016 million shares worth N1.708 billion in 3,019 deals during the period.

Top three equities

According to the NGX market report, the top three equities were First Bank Nigeria Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and C & I Leasing Plc based on trading volume.

The market data stated that FBN Holdings, Sterling Bank and C&I Leasing accounted for 1.607 billion shares worth N14.751 billion in 1,646 deals during the five days of trading.

This represented 61.13 percent and 54.84 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Meyer share price rose by N0.11kobo to jump from N0.22kobo per share to N0.33kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained N0.11kobo to end the week with N0.55kobo compared to N0.44kobo per share posted at the beginning of the week.

Academy’s share price rose by 20.51 percent to end the week at N0.47kobo per share, compared to its opening price of N0.39kobo per share.

UPDC gained N0.19kobo to move from N0.99kobo to N1.18kobo per share at the end of the week.

Royal Exchange’s share price appreciated by 13.21 percent to move from the opening price of N0.53 kobo to N0.60kobo per share at the close of the week’s trading.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Unity Bank topped the losers list after shedding N0.43kobo from its stock price to drop from N0.51 kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

Dangote Cement lost N28 to drop from N280 to N252 share.

Linkage Assurance share price was down by 8.93 percent to end the week with N0.51kobo per share, compared to N0.56kobo per share posted at the beginning of the week.

Associated Bus Transport share value also fell by 8.82 percent to slip from N0.34kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

May & Baker lost N0.39kobo from its share price to end the week with N4.10kobo per share, below the opening price of N4.49kobo per share.

