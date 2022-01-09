NGX Roundup: Investors splash N59.01bn in stock market as BUA Foods leads trading

The Nigerian stock market traded 2.027 billion shares worth N59.014 billion in 15,750 deals in four days this week.

Despite trading one day less than the capital market’s regular trading period, investors sold more shares this week compared to the previous one when 995.361 million shares valued at N13.209 billion exchanged hands in 10,264 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The three top-performing sectors for this week were Consumer Goods Industry, Financial Services Industry, the Conglomerates Industry, and ICT Industry.

Breakdown of each sector’s contribution by bourse showed that the Consumer Goods Industry traded 1.255 billion shares valued at N51.973 billion in 2,581 deals.

Investors traded 537.959 million shares worth N4.627 billion in 8,015 deals on the floor of the Financial Services Industry, while in the ICT Industry 76.906 million shares worth N704.346 million were sold in 933 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for the week were BUA Foods Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc.

The three firms contributed 67 percent and 86.85 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Wema Bank and Transcorp traded 1.349 billion shares worth N51.253 billion in 1,120 deals this week.

Top five NGX gainers for the week

Academy Press share price rose by N0.10kobo to jump from N0.50kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Cornerstone Insurance share price was up by 19.57 percent to move from N0.46 kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Meyer closed the week with N0.55kobo per share, rising by 19.57 percent to move above its opening of N0.46kobo per share.

Wema Bank gained N0.13kobo to move from N0.72kobo to N0.85kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price rose by 15.38 percent to close at N0.45kobo compared to N0.39kobo posted last week.

Top five NGX losers for the week

Sunu Assurances topped the losers’ list following a loss of 17.78 percent to close at N0.37kobo from N0.45kobo.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price dropped from N0.79 kobo to N0.66kobo after losing N0.13kobo this week.

Sovereign Insurance share price was down by 13.33 percent to end the week with N0.26kobo against the previous N0.30kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price was down by N2.25kobo to end the week with N20.25 kobo compared to N22.50kobo recorded last week.

NNFM lost N0.75kobo to drop from N8 to N7.25kobo per share.

