NGX roundup: Investors trade 1.731bn shares worth N30.76bn in five days

Investors traded 1.713 billion shares worth N30.764 billion in 24,767 deals last week.

However, this was 1.331 billion shares valued at N22.700 billion that exchanged hands in 27,822 deals this previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry led the week’s activity with 1.064 billion shares valued at N12.201 billion in 11,708 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 156.077 million shares worth N5.004 billion in 4,877 deals while the Conglomerates Industry reported 113.554 million shares valued at N309.833 million in 1,062 deals.

Top three equities

Access Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc were the top three equities based on volume, accounting for 29.23 percent and 24.23 percent of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

The three companies reported a combined 500.778 million shares worth N7.455 billion in 3,603 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

RT Briscoe gained N0.21kobo to end the week with N0.60kobo compared to the opening price of N0.39kobo

Learn Africa share price was up by N0.70kobo to close the week at N2.20kobo from N1.50kobo per share.

SCOA gained N0.57kobo to move from N1.78kobo to N2.35kobo per share.

Academy Press share price rose by N0.43kobo end the week with N1.79kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.69kobo to jump from N3.30kobo to N3.99kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

CWG Plc topped the losers’ list after shedding N0.12kobo to drop from N1.23 kobo to N1.11kobo.

Berger Paints dropped N0.80 kobo to end the week with N7.55kobo from its opening share price of N8.35kobo per share.

Nigerian Exchange Group lost N2.25kobo to drop from N26.50kobo to N24.25kobo per share.

Lasaco Assurance share price was down by 6.25 percent to end the week with N1.05 compared to N1.12kobo recorded the previous week.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price dropped by 6.15 percent to close the week with N0.61kobo from N0.65kobo per share.

