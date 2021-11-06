NGX ROUNDUP: Nigerian bourse investment falls to N12.37 billion, 64.1% below last week trading

Total trading for this week ended with investors trading 1.428 billion shares worth N12.373 billion in 23,987 deals.

This is against the 3.001 billion shares valued at N34.547 billion, which were exchanged in 25,932 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry, Conglomerates Industry and Consumer Goods Industry were the top three performing sector.

However, the Financial Industry accounted for the largest trade, accounting for 70.75 percent and 64.60 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Industry led the chart with 1.010 billion shares valued at N7.992 billion, which were traded in 12,208 deals.

NGX data reported that the Conglomerates Industry followed with 94.729 million shares worth N207.829 million in 878 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry reported turnover of 62.779 million shares worth N1.326 billion in 3,814 deals.

Top three equities

Nigerian banks were the top trades this week, as FBN Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) topped the three equities of the week, contributing 28.22 percent and 24.76 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

First Bank, Sterling Bank and UBA recorded 402.924 million shares worth N3.063 billion in 3,208 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Regency Assurance share price rose by 18.92 percent to jump from N0.37kobo per share to N0.44kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX ROUNDUP: Stock market records N34.55bn investment in five days, as investors trade high

Multiverse stock value gained 10 percent as the share price ended the week with N0.22kobo per share against the N0.20kobo it opened with.

SCOA closed the week with N1.04 per share, rising by N0.95kobo to move above its opening of 9.47 percent per share.

Wema Bank was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by 8.64 percent to move from its opening of N0.81kobo to end the week with N0.88kobo per share.

Fidson appreciated by N0.39kobo during the week as its share price rose to N6.54kobo per share against the N6.15kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Eterna topped the losers list following a loss of N1.34kobo, which reduced its stock value to N7.31kobo at the end of trading, from N8.65kobo.

Unilever Nigeria share price dropped to N13.35kobo by end of trade this week, having lost N2.25kobo from its opening share price of N15.60kobo per share.

Courtville share price was down by 11.36 percent to end the week with N0.39kobo per share, against the N0.44kobo per share it started the week with.

NGX Group share value also fell during the week, losing N2.25kobo from its opening stock price of N20 to end trading with N17.75kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.65kobo from its share price to end the week with N5.65kobo per share, below the N6.30kobo per share it started trading with.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now