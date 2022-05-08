NGX Roundup: Public holidays drag trading down as investors part with N19.60b for stocks

The Nigerian bourse saw less trading activities this week due to the public holidays of Monday and Tuesday, May 2nd and May 3rd, for the celebration of Workers Day and Eid-el-Fitri respectively.

As a result, volume of trade was low, with investors exchanging a total of 1,598 billion shares, valued at N19.603 billion in 21,494 deals, within three days.

It fell short of the 8.205 billion shares valued at N49.145 billion, traded last week in 28,622 deals, according to market data from the capital market authority, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Top NGX performing sector

The best performing sectors of the week are the Financial Services Industry, followed by Conglomerates Industry and Consumer Goods Industry.

Financial Services recorded the largest trading reporting 1.057 billion shares valued at N7.727 billion traded in 8,670 deals, while investors parted with N250.567 million in 852 deals to exchange 148.174 million shares.

The Consumer Goods Industry recorded 145.471 million shares exchange investors hands in 4,557 deals, which were valued at N5.226 billion.

Top three equities

At the end of trading this week, Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc were the top three traded equities based on volume, contributing 34.26% and 11.89% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

This represents an exchange of 547.576 million shares worth N2.330 billion in 957 deals on the floor of Union Bank, FCMB Group and Transcorp.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Champion stock value gained N0.82kobo as the share price ended the week with N3.34kobo per share against the N2.52kobo it opened with.

READ ALSO: Investors make N262.7bn as Nigerian stock market hits another milestone

International Breweries closed the week with N6.75kobo per share, rising by N1.65kobo to move above its opening of N5.10kobo per share.

Cadbury was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N3.30kobo to move from its opening of N10.25kobo to end the week with N13.55kobo per share.

Fidson share rose by N1.88kobo during the week as its stock hit N10.03 per share against the N8.15kobo that it started this week with.

Nigerian Breweries share appreciated by N12.90kobo to jump from N57.10kobo per share to N70 per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Oando topped the losers list following a loss of N0.74kobo, which reduced its stock value to N5.56kobo at the end of trading, from N6.30kobo.

Trans-Nationwide Express share value dropped to N0.73kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost 9.88 percent from its opening share price of N0.81kobo per share.

Axe Mansard lost N0.24kobo from its share to end the week with N2.20kobo per share, below the N2.40kobo per share it started trading with.

LivingTrust share lost N0.12kobo to end the week with N1.12kobo per share, against the N1.24kobo per share it started the week with.

Transcorp share value also fell during the week, losing N0.45kobo from its opening stock price of N4.95kobo to end trading with N4.50kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now