NGX ROUNDUP: SCOA shareholders continue to dump shares as UPDC top week’s gainers

The week ended with low investment compared to the previous week, as NGX reported investors exchanged 856.289 million shares worth N10.752 billion in 15,663 deals.

This is below the 1.426 billion shares valued at N13.073 billion that exchanged investors hands upper week in 19,315 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry recorded 583.038 million shares traded by investors in 7,894 deals, worth N3.971 billion.

This made the Financial Industry account for 68.09 percent and 36.93 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Next was the Consumer Goods Industry which ended the week with 62.961 million shares valued at N3.197 billion in 2,579 deals.

Investors exchanged a turnover of 45.745 million shares worth N1.646 billion in 775 deals in the ICT Industry.

Top three equities

Access Bank Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Wema Bank Plc were the top three equities by measure of volume, contributing 24.66 percent and 7.35 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Access Bank, Universal Insurance and Wema Bank reported investors traded 211.151 million shares worth N789.843 million in 1,403 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

UPDC share price rose by N0.19kobo to jump from N1.61kobo per share to N1.80kobo per share.

United Capital stock value was up by N0.90kobo as the share price ended the week with N8.90kobo per share against the N8 it opened with.

NNFM closed the week with N8 per share, rising by 9.59 percent to move above its opening of N7.30kobo per share.

Morison Industry was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by 9.38 percent to move from its opening of N1.92kobo to end the week with N2.10kobo per share.

Cornerstone Insurance appreciated by 8.33 percent during the week as its share price rose to N0.52kobo per share against the N0.48kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

SCOA Nigeria topped the losers list following a loss of 18.46 percent, which reduced its stock value to N1.06kobo at the end of trading, from N1.30kobo.

Transcorp Hotel share price dropped to N4.50kobo by end of trade this week, having depreciated by 10 percent from its opening share price of N5 per share.

Ikeja Electric share price was down by 9.52 percent to end the week with N1.14kobo per share, against the N1.26kobo per share it started the week with.

Eterna share value also fell during the week, losing N0.68kobo from its opening stock price of N7.20kobo, to end trading with N6.52kobo per share.

Champion Brew lost N0.17kobo from its share price to end the week with N1.91kobo per share, below the N2.08kobo per share it started trading with.

