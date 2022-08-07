NGX Roundup: Sell-off in BUA Cement, Neimeth as investors trade N12.85bn worth of stocks

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 705.636 million shares worth N12.850 billion in 22,124 deals last week.

This, however, fell short of the 1.546 billion shares valued at N16.289 billion traded by investors in 23,873 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

At the end of five trading sessions, the Financial Services Industry was the best performing industry by measure of volume with investors trading 442.525 million shares valued at N4.345 billion in 9,995 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 82.126 million shares worth N2.176 billion traded in 3,875 deals.

In the Conglomerates Industry, 51.083 million shares valued at N242.084 million exchanged hands in 694 deals.

Top three equities

The Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc shareholders traded 173.852 million shares worth N3.073 billion in 4,324 deals last week.

This made the companies the top three equities in the capital market last week, accounting for 24.64 percent and 23.91 percent of the total equity by turnover in volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Japaul Gold gained N0.11kobo last week to rise from N0.23kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share p

rice was up by N0.74kobo to end the week at N2.79kobo as against the N2.05 per share posted the previous week.

PZ Cussons share price rose by N1.75kobo to move from N8.50kobo to N10.25kobo per share.

Courtville’s share increased by 17.50 percent to close at N0.47kobo as against the previous N0.40kobo per share.

Caverton’s share appreciated by N0.17kobo to move from N1 to N1.17kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

McNichols lost N0.17kobo to drop from N0.91kobo to N0.74kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share value was down by N0.40 kobo to end the week at N2.20kobo as against the N2.60kobo per share posted seven days earlier.

BUA Cement lost N10.50kobo to drop from N69.30 kobo to N58.80kobo per share.

University Press shed N0.23kobo to end the week with N2.12kobo as against the previous N2.35kobo per share.

Neimeth share value dropped from N1.55kobo to N1.40 per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

