NGX ROUNDUP: Stock market records N34.55bn investment in five days, as investors trade high

Investment into the stock market improved this week, as investors parted with N34.547 billion to trade 3.001 billion shares in 25,932 deals.

This is in contrast to last week’s 1.565 billion shares traded on the exchanged floor in 21,621 deals worth N18.384 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry continue to run riot in the capital market as the top performing sector, accounting for 53.33 percent and 45.18 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Financial Services Industry recorded 1.600 billion shares, valued at N15.608 billion, traded in 14,065 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry joined the top three with 845.699 million shares traded in 1,706 deals, worth N11.725 billion.

While the Conglomerates Industry completed the list with a turnover of 220.120 million shares worth N335.235 million in 1,238 deals.

Top three equities

Based on volume of trades, Eterna Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc and FBN Holdings Plc were the top three equities of the week, accounting for 57.66% and 56.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Among the three companies, investors traded 1.731 billion shares worth N19.681 billion in 4,207 deals within five days.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

University Press share price rose by N0.67kobo to jump from N1.50kobo per share to N2.17kobo per share.

AIICO stock value gained N0.30kobo as the share price ended the week with N1.24kobo per share against the N0.94kobo it opened with.

Guinness closed the week with N36.30kobo per share, rising by N6.80kobo to move above its opening of N29.50kobo per share.

Cadbury was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N1.45kobo to move from its opening of N8 to end the week with N9.45kobo per share.

Ecobank appreciated by N1.35kobo during the week as its share price rose to N8.90kobo per share against the N7.55kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

GlaxoSmithKline topped the losers list following a loss of N0.90kobo, which reduced its stock value to N6.10kobo at the end of trading, from N7.

FTN Cocoa share price dropped to N0.44kobo by end of trade this week, having lost 10.20 percent from its opening share price of N0.49kobo per share.

Transcorp share price was down by N0.59kobo to end the week with N5.38kobo per share, against the N5.97kobo per share it started the week with.

FBN Holdings share value also fell during the week, losing N1.20kobo percent from its opening stock price of N12.25kobo to end trading with N11.05 per share.

Regency Assurance lost 9.76 percent from its share price to end the week with N0.37kobo per share, below the N0.41kobo per share it started trading with.

Opinions

