NGX Roundup: Unilever, Ikeja Hotel suffer sell-off as financial sectors lead week activities

Investors increased their investment in the Nigerian capital market this week after 1.026 billion shares worth N8.183 billion were traded in 18,102 deals.

The figure was higher than the 866.544 million shares valued at N12.257 billion that exchanged hands in 17,291 deals last week.

Top three sectors for the week:

The Financial Services Industry, ICT Industry, and Consumer Goods led the most active sectors by volume as the former contributed 55.30 percent and 44.70 percent to the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Financial Services Industry ended the week with 567.225 million shares valued at N3.658 billion traded in 7,970 deals.

The ICT Industry accounted for 126.638 million shares worth N1.164 billion in 1,073 deals, followed by Consumer Goods with 90.497 million shares worth N1.454 billion in 3,344 deals.

Top three equities

By measure of volume, NGX data showed Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc are the top three equities for this week.

The three quoted companies accounted for 247.735 million shares worth N114.399 million in 809 deals.

They also accounted for 24.15 percent and 1.40 percent of the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

UPDC’s share price rose by N0.50kobo to jump from N1.33kobo to N1.83kobo per share.

Morison’s stock value was up by N0.45kobo as the share price ended the week with N1.85kobo per share against the N1.40kobo it opened with.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance closed the week with N0.56kobo per share, rising by 21.74 percent to move above its opening price of N0.46kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors was on the gainers’ list as its stock price rose by 20 percent to move from the opening price of N0.40kobo to end the week with N0.48kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotel appreciated by N0.78kobo during the week as its share price rose to N4.70kobo from N3.92kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers:

Associated Bus Company topped the losers’ list following a loss of 15.38 percent, which reduced its stock value to N0.33kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Unilever Nigeria share price dropped to N13.50kobo after dropping 10 percent from its opening share price of N15 during the week.

Ikeja Hotel share price was down by 10 percent to end the week with N1.26kobo from N1.40kobo per share.

SCOA share value also fell during the week, losing 9.43 percent from its opening stock price of N1.59kobo, to end trading with N1.44kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost 7.41 percent to end the week with N0.50kobo per share.

This was lower than the N0.54kobo per share it started trading with.

