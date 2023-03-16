NGX: Royal Exchange, RT Briscoe among top losers as investors drop N313bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N29.91 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The figure was –1.03 percent or N313.01 billion lower than the N30.22 trillion posted by the capital market on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 574.59 basis points to close at 55, 490.2, down from 54,915.61 recorded by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 137.28 million shares valued at N1.50 billion in 3,489 deals on Thursday.

This however fell short of the 181.18 million shares worth N3.40 billion traded by shareholders in 3,908 deals on Wednesday.

Chams led the gainers’ list with a 8.70 percent rise in share price moving from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

UPL’s share value was up by N0.14kobo to end trading at N1.99kobo from N1.85kobo per share.

Living Trust gained N0.10kobo to move from N2.97kobo to N3.07 per share.

Sterling Bank gained 2.67 percent to close at N1.54kobo, above its opening price of N1.50kobo per share.

Zenith Bank’s shares traded upward by N0.60kobo to rise from N23.85kobo to N24.45kobo per share.

ETI topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.20kobo to drop from N12 to N10.80kobo per share.

IMG’s share price dropped by N0.75kobo to end trading at N7.30kobo from N8.05 per share.

Royal Exchange lost N0.67kobo to end trading with N0.67kobo from N0.73kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped from N0.26kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent during trading.

International Energy Insurance lost 6.92 percent to drop from N1.30kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 26.08 million shares valued at N33.97 million.

Zenith Bank traded 14.72 million shares worth N353.89 million.

Sterling Bank sold 13.23 million shares worth N20 million.

UBA followed with 10.24 million shares valued at N81.38 million, while Access Corp traded 7.62 million shares valued at N66.20 million.

