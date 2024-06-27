NGX: Seplat, CUTIX lead gainers as investors make N6.2bn

For the second consecutive day, the Nigerian equities market sustained its positive run as investors made N6.2 billion in profit at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the growth in share prices of SEPLAT, CUTIX, and LASACO amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization rose to N56.2 trillion from N56.2 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,396.23 from 99,385.44 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 33 stocks advanced and 16 declined, while 68 others remained unchanged in 7,445 deals.

SEPLAT, CUTIX, and LASACO led other gainers with 10%, 10%, and 9.95 growth in share price each to close at N3,794.90, N4.40, and N2.32 from the previous N3,.450.00, N4.00, and N2.11 per share.

On the flip side, DAARCOMM, CILEASING, and CONHALLPLC led other price decliners as they shed 8.93%, 8.54%, and 7.98% each to close at N0.51, N3.00, and N1.73 from the initial N0.56, N3.28, and N1.88 per share.

On the volume index, GTCO led trading with 66.050 million shares valued at N2.92 billion in 259 deals followed by UACN which traded 46.350 million shares valued at N706 million in 64 deals.

ACCESS CORP traded 39.706 million shares valued at N754 million in 494 deals.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.92 billion in 259 deals followed by JULIUS BERGER which traded equities worth N915 million in 132 deals.

MTN Nigeria traded stocks worth N906 million in 418 deals.

