NGX: SFS Reit, Meyer among leading stocks as investors make N77.1bn

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday with investors pocketing N77.1 billion after eight hours of trading on the floor of the bourse.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.30 percent from N25.53 trillion posted on Wednesday to N25.61 trillion today.

The All Share Index was up by 143.07 basis points to close at 47, 510.38 compared to 47,367.31 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 385.18 million shares worth N4.02 billion in 6,212 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 391.88 million shares valued at N9.95 billion which exchanged hands in 5,419 deals on Wednesday.

SFS REIT led the gainers’ chart with N7 to rise from N70 to N77 per share.

Meyer’s share was up by N0.11kobo to move from N1.49kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

UPDC’s share appreciated by N0.06 to move from N0.82kobo to N0.88kobo per share.

Chams gained N0.01 to end trading with N0.21kobo from N0.2kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance completed the list after gaining N0.01 to close at N0.51kobo from N0.49kobo per share.

Meanwhile, Dangote Sugar topped the losers’ list following the loss of N0.85kobo to drop from N16.7kobo to N15.85kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped by N0.03 to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.6kobo per share.

Africa Prudential fell from N6.3kobo to N6 per share after losing N0.3kobo during trading.

UBN lost N0.3kobo to end trading with N6.20kobo from N6.5kobo per share.

Redstar Express completed the list after losing N0.05 kobo to drop from N3.05 to N3 per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 74.81 million shares valued at N282.51 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 45.53 million shares valued at N64.89 million.

Access Corp traded 33.86 million shares worth N347.25 million.

Zenith Bank sold 31.09 million shares worth N777.99 million, while Afrinsure traded 26.65 million valued at N5.33 million.

