NGX: Shareholders earn N252bn as market cap rises by 1.12%

Following Monday’s significant rise in capital market, investors double down on Tuesday, leading to 1.12 percent rise in market capitalization.

This reflected in the N252.41 billion gain by shareholders from the total investment which climbed to N22.82 trillion from previous day’s N22.56 trillion.

The All-Share Index was up by 483.68 basis points to move from 43,246.87 to 43,730.50 on Tuesday.

Investors traded 280.71 million shares valued N3.47billion in 4,342 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than 443.60 million shares worth N5.04 billion that exchanged hands in 5,233 deals on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the equities trading segment, FTN Cocoa topped the gainers list as its share price went up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.44kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

ABC Transport gained 10 percent to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share at the end of trading.

Ardova’s share price was up by N1 to end trading with N14.55kobo from N13.55kobo per share.

UACN’s share price rose by N0.75kobo to move from N10.50kobo to N11.25kobo per share.

Livestock share price was up by N0.14kobo to move from N2.05 to N2.19kobo per share.

Berger led the losers chart after shedding N0.90kobo from its share price to drop from N9.45kobo to N8.55kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price declined from N1.87kobo to N1.70kobo per share after losing N0.17kobo in its share price.

UPL lost N0.17kobo to end trading at N2.13kobo from N2.30kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.44kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 6.82 percent from its share price during trading.

Conoil completed the list after losing N1.30kobo to end trading at N21.70kobo from N23 per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock as it traded 83.31 million shares worth N125.05 million.

UACN shares were traded at a volume of 34.20 million and valued at N360.53 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 17.47 million shares traded at a cost of N427.15 million.

United Capital reported 17.45 million shares worth N169.80 million, while Access Bank recorded over 15.27 million traded shares at a value of N144.36 million.

