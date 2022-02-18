NGX: Shareholders gain N20.39bn as Julius Berger leads trading

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market went home with N20.39 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation to N25.40 trillion at the close of business on Friday.

This represented a 0.08 percent growth in shareholders’ total investment in the bourse from N25.38 trillion posted on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was up by 37.84 basis points to close at 47,140.48 compared to 47,102.64 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 424.69 million shares worth N6.52 billion in 4,601 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 357.7 million shares valued at N6.48 billion which exchanged hands in 4, 251 deals on Thursday.

Learn Africa led the gainers’ chart after netting N0.20kobo to rise from N2 to N2.20kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.36kobo to end trading with N3.99kobo from N3.63kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share was up by N0.36kobo to move from N3.66kobo to N4.02 per share.

Academy’s share appreciated by N0.16kobo to move from N1.63kobo to N1.79kobo per share.

SCOA gained N0.21kobo to end trading with N2.35kobo from N2.14kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Guinness leads gainers as shareholders pocket N69.57bn

Pharmdeko led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.17kobo to drop from N1.96kobo to N1.79kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price depreciated from N0.37kobo to N0.35kobo per share after losing 5.41 percent during trading.

May &Baker’s share price dropped by N0.24kobo to end trading at N4.21kobo from N4.45kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.60kobo from N0.63kobo per share.

Sterling Bank completed the list after shedding 4.12 percent from its market price to drop from N1.70kobo to N1.63kobo per share.

Julius Berger led the day’s trading with 80.46 million shares worth N2.13 billion.

Access Bank traded 41 87 million valued at N433.52 million.

United Capital followed with 39.16 million shares valued at N467.43 million.

Sovereign Insurance sold 23.29 million shares worth N5.83 million, while Transcorp traded 21.93 million shares valued at N25.62 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now