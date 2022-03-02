NGX: Shareholders lose N65.7bn, Transcorp trades 29.2m shares in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N65.7 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.25 percent at the close of business on Wednesday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization dropped from N25.59 trillion to N25.52 trillion after eight hours of trading on the floor of the stock market.

The All-Share Index was down by 121.94 basis points to drop from 47,482.73 to 47,360.79 on Wednesday.

Investors traded 279.95 million shares worth N4.16 billion in 5,620 deals.

This was lower than 370.54 million shares valued at N7.85 billion which exchanged hands in 6,045 deals the previous day.

Royal Exchange topped the gainers’ chat following the rise in its share price by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.65kobo from N1.50kobo per share.

Seplat gained N88.20kobo to rise from N945.80kobo to N1034 per share.

Multiverse share was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

NEM’s share appreciated by N0.32kobo to move from N3.82kobo to N4.14kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.26kobo to end trading with N3.46kobo from N3.20kobo per share.

Niger Insurance led the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Seplat leads gainers as investors make N47.53bn in 8 hours

International Breweries share depreciated from N5.65kobo to N5.10kobo per share after losing N0.55kobo during trading.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.70kobo from N0.77kobo per share.

NGX lost N2.20kobo to end trading with N23.10kobo from N25.30kobo per share.

Cornerstone completed the list after shedding 8.57 percent from its market price to drop from N0.70kobo to N0.64kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 29.20 million shares valued at N32.63 million.

United Capital followed with 28.34 million shares valued at N374.21 million.

Access Bank traded 17.65 million shares worth N181.48 million.

Zenith Bank sold 17.51 million shares worth N470.72 million, while FCMB traded 17.38 million valued at N57.55 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now