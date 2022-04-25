NGX: Shareholders make N45.1bn amid losses by Unity Bank, Japaul Gold

The equity capitalisation rose to N26.17 trillion on Monday as the Nigerian capital market extended its bullish run with N45.13 billion gain for investors at the close of the day’s business.

The figure was 0.17 percent higher than N26.12 trillion posted by the bourse last week.

The All-Share Index rose by 83.71 basis points to close at 48,543.36, up from 48,459.65 reported last Friday.

Investors traded 244.69 million shares worth N4.03 billion hands in 5,711 deals on Monday.

This was lower than the 342.13 million valued at N3.85 billion which exchanged hands in 4,976 deals last Friday.

UPDC REIT topped the gainers’ chart with N0.35kobo to rise from N3.50kobo to N3.85kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share was up by N0.14kobo to move from N1.41kobo to N1.55kobo per share.

Eterna gained N0.66kobo to move from N6.65kobo to N7.31kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.58kobo to end trading with N6.44kobo from N5.86kobo per share.

Sky Aviation completed the list with a gain of N0.63kobo to close at N7 from N6.37kobo per share.

Unity Bank led the losers’ table after dropping 6 percent to close at N0.47kobo from N0.50kobo per share.



Academy’s share dropped by 5.98 percent to end trading at N1.10kobo from N1.17kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share depreciated from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent during trading.

UPDC lost 4.49 percent to end trading with N0.85kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

Wapic completed the list after losing 4.35 percent in market price to drop from N0.46kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 35.84 million shares valued at N912.15 million.

Oando followed with 30.81 million shares valued at N198.27 million.

Mansard traded 23.07 million shares worth N58.73 million.

Transcorp sold 20.68 million shares worth N22.24 million, while First Bank traded 20.08 million valued at N240.04 million.

