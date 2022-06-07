NGX: Shareholders make N99.4bn as investment in UAC Nigeria, others grow

Investors in the Nigerian capital market smiled home with N99.4billion on Tuesday following the growth in their total investment by 0.34 percent at the close of the day’s business.

After eight hours of trading, the market capitalization rose to N28.71 billion, up from N28.61 trillion posted on Monday.

Similarly, the All- Share Index was up by 184.42 basis points to rise from 53,086.46, to 53,270.88 on Tuesday.

Investors traded 234.62 million shares valued at N2.74 billion in 4,232 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 755.62 million shares worth N8.90 billion that exchanged hands in 4,297 deals the previous day.

GSPECPLC led the gainers with N0.25kobo to move from N2.50kobo to N2.75kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 7.95 percent to move from N0.88kobo to N0.95kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share was up by 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.32kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline gained N0.35kobo to close at N7.20kobo from N6.85kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share appreciated by N0.50kobo to rise from N11 to N11.50kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N421.5bn as Nigerian Breweries, others drag stock market down

Cutix led the worst performing equities after losing N0.29kobo to drop from N2.90kobo to N2.61kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share dropped by N1.05 to end trading at N16.55kobo from N17.70kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost -5.56 percent to end trading with N0.34kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Wapic’s share dropped from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing -4.76 percent of its share value during trading.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.15kobo to drop from N3.30kobo to N3.15kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 30.43 million shares valued at N37.21 billion.

UBA followed with 25.80 million shares valued at N201.33 million.

Chams traded 20.52 million shares worth N4.92 million.

NGX Group sold 18.53 million shares worth N459.96 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 17.50 million valued at N59.35 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now