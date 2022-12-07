NGX: Thomas, Japaul Gold among top gainers as market cap hits N26.37tr

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.12 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The development pushed up the value of investments in the capital market by N30 billion from N26.34 trillion to N26.37 trillion after eight hours of trading on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 59.8 basis points to close at 48,426.49, up from 48,366.69 posted on Tuesday.

Investors traded 146.20 million shares worth N3.35 billion in 2,810 deals today.

This fell short of 184.65 million shares valued at N3.57 billion traded by investors in 3,486 deals on Tuesday.

Thomas led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Japaul Gold gained 7.41 percent to move from N0.27kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share value was up by N0.14kobo to end trading with N2.42kobo from N2.28kobo per share.

May & Baker gained N0.20kobo to close at N4, above its opening price of N3.80kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ shares traded upward by N1.70kobo to rise from N36.80kobo to N38.50kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors pocket N262.2bn amid gains in Nigerian Breweries, Union Bank, others

SCOA topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.38 percent to drop from N0.96kobo to N0.87kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share price dropped by 7.02 percent to end trading at N0.53kobo from N0.57kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost 6.25 percent to end trading with N0.45kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Courtville lost 6 percent to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

Chams’ share price dropped from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share after losing 4.35 percent during trading.

FBN Nigeria led the day’s trading with 59.27 million shares valued at N639.97 million.

Geregu traded 14.27 million shares worth N1.53 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 12.51 million shares worth N275.68 million

Sterling Bank followed with 7.02 million shares valued at N9.68 million, while UBA traded 6.91 million shares valued at N50.45 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now