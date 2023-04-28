NGX: Transcorp, Access Corp top trading as investors earn N91.2bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.53 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

This represents a N91.27 billion or 0.32 percent increase over the N28.44 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 167.63 basis points to close at 52,403.51, up from 52,235.88 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 3.12 billion shares valued at N13.06 billion in 5,573 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 2.33 billion shares worth N17.61 billion traded by shareholders in 6,958 deals on Thursday.

Sovereign Insurance led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Berger’s share value was up by N0.70kobo to end trading at N7.80kobo from N7.10kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N1.20kobo to move from N12.30kobo to N13.50kobo per share.

CWG gained 9.38 percent to close at N1.05, above its opening price of N0.96kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share price was up by N0.47 kobo moving from N5.20 kobo to N5.67kobo per share.

Cutix topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.25kobo to drop from N2.50kobo to N2.25kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price dropped by N0.31kobo to end trading at N2.81kobo from N3.12kobo per share.

Champion lost N0.47kobo to end trading with N4.37kobo from N4.84kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price dropped from N0.62kobo to N0.56kobo per share after losing 9.68 percent during trading.

Livestock lost N0.11kobo to drop from N1.15kobo to N1.04 per share.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 2.73 billion shares valued at N8.51 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 82.77 million shares worth N817.19 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 54.69 million shares worth N291.44 million.

UBA traded 43.80 million shares valued at N344.31 million, while Chams sold 32.05 million shares valued at N8.94 million.

