NGX: Transcorp, Unilever, others make N130bn as market cap rises by 0.48%

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N28.65 trillion in equity capitalization on Tuesday.

The figure was N130 billion or 0.48 percent increase over the N28.52 trillion reported on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 252.06 basis points to close at 52,621.19, up from 52,369.13 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 350.97 million shares worth N8.20 billion in 5,946 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 315.69 million shares valued at N4.03 billion traded by shareholders in 5,846 deals on Monday.

Transcorp led the gainers’ list with N0.26kobo rise in share price moving from N2.64kobo to N2.90kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s share value was up by N0.29kobo to end trading at N3.24kobo from N2.95kobo per share.

Unilever gained N1.30kobo to move from N13.40kobo to N14.70kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.18kobo to close at N2.05, above its opening price of N1.87kobo per share.

Chams’ share price was up by 9.38 percent, moving from N0.32 kobo to N0.35 kobo per share.

Chellaram topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.18kobo to drop from N1.81kobo to N1.63kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share price dropped by 9.43 percent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

C&I Leasing lost N0.31kobo to end trading with N3.20kobo from N3.51kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share dropped from N0.35kobo to N0.33kobo per share after losing 5.71 percent during trading.

Cadbury lost N0.95kobo to drop from N17.35kobo to N16.40kobo per share.

UBA topped the day’s trading with 62.44 million shares valued at N511.06 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 58.99 million shares worth N1.58 billion.

GTCO sold 31.70 million shares worth N875.10 million.

Access Corporation traded 19.47 million shares valued at N203.07 million, while Transcorp sold 17.80 million shares valued at N50.10 million.

