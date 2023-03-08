NGX: TransExpress, Cutix among top gainers as market cap rises by N113.5bn

Investors with shares in Transfer Express, Cutix, and other equities benefited from the positive output in the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday.

After five hours of trading today, the market capitalization rose by 0.37 percent or N113.5 billion from N30.28 trillion to N30.39 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 208.36 basis points to settle at 55,801.14 up from 55,592.78 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 152.74 million shares valued at N3.57 billion in 3,293 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 131.05 million shares worth N1.95 billion traded by shareholders in 3,763 deals the previous day.

Transfer Express led the gainers’ list with a 9.88 percent rise in share price moving from N0.81kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.17kobo to move from N2 to N2.17kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share value was up by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 7.14 percent to close at N0.30kobo, above its opening price of N0.28kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s shares traded upward by N0.14kobo to rise from N2.19kobo to N2.33kobo per share.

MRS topped the losers’ table after shedding N3.10kobo to drop from N31.05 to N27.95kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price dropped by 7.89 percent to end trading at N0.35kobo from N0.38kobo per share.

Chams lost 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Ardova’s share dropped from N18.55kobo to N17.40kobo per share after losing N1.15kobo during trading.

Royal Exchange lost 5.33 percent to drop from N0.75kobo to N0.71kobo per share.

Courtville led the day’s trading with 34.60 million shares valued at N16.60 million.

UBA traded 15 million shares worth N127.31 million.

GTCO sold 12.74 million shares worth N335.93 million.

Mansard followed with 8.28 million shares valued at N16.58 million, while Dangote Cement traded 7.32 million shares valued at N2.08 billion.

