NGX: UACN, First Bank top trades as investors lose N3.20bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N3.20 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by 0.01 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The equity capitalization dropped to N22.125 trillion from the N22.128 trillion reported the previous day.

The All-Share Index was down by 6.14 basis points to close at 42,388.57 compared to 42,394.71 posted on Monday.

Investors traded 275.93 million shares valued at N3.93 billion in 3,749 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 142.17 million shares worth N2.48 billion that exchanged hands in 3,749 deals 24 hours earlier.

Meanwhile, Meyer led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 9.52 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share at the end of trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share price increased by 9.26 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

CAP stock gained N1.25kobo to move from N18.20kobo to N19.45kobo per share.

Academy’s share appreciated by 6.38 percent to move from N0.47kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price was up by 5.77 percent to end trading at N1.10kobo from N1.04 per share.

On the losers’ table, Eterna led the way with its share price declining from N5.55kobo to N5 per share after shedding N0.55kobo in its share price.

MRS’ share depreciated from N13.70kobo to N12.35kobo per share after losing N1.35kobo during trading.

Japaul Gold’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Learn Africa lost 7.14 percent in share price to end trading at N1.17kobo from N1.26kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa completed the list after shedding 4.76 percent from its share price to drop from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

UACN topped the day’s trading with 75.87 million shares worth N720.79 million.

First Bank traded 68.55 million valued at N836.40 million.

UBA followed with 16.72 million shares valued at N133.78 million.

Stanbic IBTC sold 13.31 million shares worth N478.72 million while Courtville traded 7.09 million valued at N2.66 million.

