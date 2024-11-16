NGX WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Equities market endures yoyo movement, as investors gain N294bn

Investors in the Nigerian Equities market endured a yoyo week that culminated in a weekly gain of N294.96 billion on the trading floor.

This follows a loss of N118.22 billion the previous week.

The bourse recorded gains in three of the five trading sessions this week and ended up with a profit of N294.96 billion.

The market capitalization increased from N58.92 trillion to N59.215 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.50% to close the week at 97,722.28 from 97,236.19 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, November11, 2024, with a profit as investors gained N83.47 billion at the end of the trading session.

The market closed on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, with a loss of N68.65 billion.

The bulls returned to the market as investors gained N96.14 billion at the end of the trading session on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, investors lost N112.43 billion at the end of the trading session.

The market closed positive on Friday, November 15, 2024, as investors gained N296.43 billion at the end of the trading session.

A total turnover of 1.482 billion shares worth N38.875 billion in 44,795 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 6.468 billion shares valued at N75.745 billion that exchanged hands last week in 48,804 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.068 billion shares valued at N19.820 billion traded in 21,001 deals; thus contributing 72.04% and 50.98% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 103.143 million shares worth N11.351 billion in 8,200 deals. Third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 77.198 million shares worth N2.845 billion in 4,266 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Access Holdings Plc, United Capital Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 433.794 million shares worth N10.274 billion in 8,790 deals, contributing 29.27% and 26.43% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-nine (39) equities appreciated in price during the week higher than thirty-one (31) equities in the previous week. Forty-six (46) equities depreciated in price higher than forty-two (42) in the previous week, while sixty-seven (67) equities remained unchanged, lower than seventy-nine (79) recorded in the previous week.

John Holt Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 60.50% followed by Eunisell Interlinked Plc which increased its share price by 46.22% in the process.

Tantalizers Plc also increased its share price by 33.93%.

On the flip side, Daar Communications Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 12.12% followed by Oando Plc which shed 10.44% of its share prices.

VFD Group Plc also knocked off 10.00% off its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

