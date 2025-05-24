NGX WEEKLY ROUNDUP: Equities market snaps weeks of profit making as investors lose N201bn

The Nigerian equities market snapped several weeks of profit making as investors endured a bearish trading week losing N201 billion in five days.

The market recorded losses in three trading sessions, gaining in two trading sessions.

The market capitalization decreased to N68.752 trillion from the N68.953 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.62% to close the week at 109,028.62 points from the 109,710.37 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, May 19, 2025, on a bearish note as investors lost N7.8 billion at the end of the trading session.

The trend was reversed as investors gained N20.51bn at the end of the trading session on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The market closed with another loss on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, as investors lost N69.99bn.

The equities market made it a two consecutive day of losses on Thursday, May 22, 2025 as investors lost N274.07bn.

The market closed the week with a profit on Friday, May 23, 2025, as investors gained N130.05bn at the end of the trading session.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 3.932 billion shares worth N74.813 billion in 105,220 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.606 billion shares valued at N63.785 billion that exchanged hands last week in 77,593 deals.

The Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.405 billion shares valued at N32.271 billion traded in 44,570 deals; thus contributing 61.16% and 43.14% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services industry followed with 442.995 million shares worth N4.201 billion in 7,523 deals.

In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 283.157 million shares worth N12.678 billion in 15,675 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Royal Exchange Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Tantalizer Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.610 billion shares worth N8.897 billion in 8,079 deals, contributing 40.95% and 11.89% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fifty-two (52) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than sixty-one (61) equities in the previous week. Forty-one (41) equities depreciated in price, higher than thirty-one (31) in the previous week, while fifty-five (55) equities remained unchanged, lower than fifty-six (56) recorded in the previous week.

Cutix Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 21.92% followed by Custodian Investment Plc which increased its share price by 21.45% in the process.

Red Star Express Plc also increased its share price by 20.90%.

On the flip side, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 17.03% followed by Associated Bus Company Plc, which shed 15.59% of its share prices.

Transcorp Hotels Plc also knocked off 15.03% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

