NGX: Wema Bank, Berger among losers as investors drop N19bn in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market extended its bearish run on Wednesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.06 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

After eight hours of trading, the equity capitalization was down by N19.02 billion to drop from N28.44 trillion posted on Tuesday to N28.42 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 35.28 basis points to close at 52,721.34, down from 52,756.62 recorded on Tuesday.

Investors traded 611.97 million shares valued at N7.42 billion in 5,948 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 1.32 billion shares worth N7.72 billion which exchanged hands in 6,449 deals the previous day.

McNichols led the gainers with N0.16kobo to rise from N1.61kobo to N1.77kobo per share.

Transcohot’s share was up by N0.48kobo to move from N4.88kobo to N5.36kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.26kobo to move from N3.70kobo to N3.96kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share appreciated by 6.56 percent to end trading with N0.65kobo from N0.61kobo per share.

Multiverse gained 4.76 percent in share price to close at N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.15kobo to drop from N1.51kobo to N1.36kobo per share.

Berger’s share dropped by N0.70kobo to end trading at N7.20kobo from N7.90kobo per share.

Neimeth lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.60kobo from N1.75kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share depreciated from N4.70kobo to N4.30kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Wema Bank lost N0.27kobo to drop from N3.55kobo to N3.28kobo per share.

First Bank Holdings led the day’s trading with 153.33 million shares valued at N1.89 billion.

Jaiz Bank followed with 116.64 million shares valued at N104.48 million.

GTCO traded 65.93 million shares worth N1.57 billion.

FCMB sold 43.48 million shares worth N152.17 million, while Transcorp traded 40.73 million valued at N57.85 million.

