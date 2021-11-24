NGX: Zenith Bank, FCMB top active trades as investors pocket N10bn

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.05 percent on Wednesday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization fell by N10billion to close at N22.56 trillion compared to N22.57 trillion posted at the bourse on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 10.12 basis points to settle at 43,245.02 against 43,255.14 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 243.18 million shares worth N3.76 billion in 3,777 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed 217.97 million shares worth N2.90 billion that exchanged hands in 4,158 deals on Tuesday.

On the equities table, Livingtrust topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.88kobo from N0.80kobo per share.

Chams share price rose by 9.52 percent to move from N0.21kobo per share to N0.23kobo per share at the end of trading.

AIICO’s share price was up by 9.26 percent to end trading with N0.59kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.15kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share price increased by N1.20kobo to move from N15.30kobo to N16.50kobo per share.

On the losers’ chart, Honeywell Flour share price declined from N4.09 to N3.69kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo.

Eterna’s share price declined from N6.65kobo to N6.05kobo per share after losing N0.60kobo during trading.

Regal Insurance share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Cornerstone Insurance lost 7.14 percent in share price to end trading at N0.52kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Wema Bank completed the list after shedding 3.61 percent from its share price to drop from N0.83kobo to N0.80kobo per share.

Zenith Bank led the active trade with 37.40 million shares worth N908.42 million.

FCMB shares were traded at a volume of 27.44 million and valued at N88.57 million.

Honeywell Flour was next with 22.85 million shares traded at a cost of N87.59 million.

Sterling Bank reported 22.76 million shares worth N33.69 million, while Access Bank recorded over 14.11 million traded shares at a value of N131.89 million.

