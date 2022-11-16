NGX: Zenith Bank, GTCO among top gainers as market cap rises by N130bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.5 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization rose by N130 billion from N23.86 trillion posted on Tuesday to N23.99 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 238.69 basis points to close at 44,046.94, up from 43,808.25 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 159.43 million shares valued at N2.86 billion in 3,039 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 103.46 million shares worth N1.18 billion traded by shareholders in 3,045 deals on Tuesday.

Cornerstone led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

MRS gained N1.25kobo to move from N12.85kobo to N14.10kobo per share.

Zenith Bank’s share value was up by N1.70kobo to end trading with N21.80kobo from N20.10kobo per share.

GTCO gained N1.20kobo to close at N19.30kobo, above its opening price of N18.10kobo per share.

Wapic’s shares traded upward by N1.20kobo to rise from N20.10kobo to N21.30kobo per share.

Eterna topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.63kobo to drop from N6.30kobo to N5.67kobo per share.

Guinness share price dropped by N7.45kobo to end trading at N67.20kobo from N74.65kobo per share.

SCOA lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.43kobo from N1.58kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance lost 9.38 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price dropped from N0.50kobo to N0.46kobo per share after losing 8 percent during trading.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 27.94 million shares valued at N114 million.

GTCO traded 20.82 million shares worth N388.06 million

Zenith Bank sold 14.01 million shares worth N295.27 million.

FBN Holding followed with 8.86 million shares valued at N94.78 million, while Unity Bank traded 7.26 million shares valued at N3.66 million.

