NGX: Zenith Bank, GTCO lead trading as investors make N44.03bn in 5 hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N44.03 billion following a 0.15 percent growth in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Tuesday.

After five hours of trading today, the market capitalization rose from N28.95 trillion to N28.99 trillion, indicating the bourse’s total recovery from previous losses.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 80.84 basis points to close at 53,238.67, up from 53,157.83 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 250.19 million shares valued at N5.88 billion in 4,328 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 201.35 million shares worth N5.66 billion traded by shareholders in 4,332 deals the previous day.

Living Trust led the gainers’ list with a N0.18kobo rise in share price moving from N1.80kobo to N1.98kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital gained 10 percent to move from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Geregu’s share value was up by N17.60kobo to end trading at N193.60kobo from N176 per share.

John Holt’s shares traded upward by N0.12kobo to rise from N1.21kobo to N1.33kobo per share.

SCOA gained 9.78 percent to close at N1.01, above its opening price of N0.92kobo per share.

Chams topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

NCR’s share price dropped by N0.36kobo to end trading at N3.24kobo from N3.60kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.50kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share dropped from N0.78kobo to N0.71kobo per share after losing 8.97 percent during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 8.33 percent to drop from N0.36kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 48.55 million shares valued at N9.71 million.

GTCO traded 14.15 million shares worth N353.77 million.

Zenith Bank sold 12.51 million shares worth 315.02 million.

Access Corp followed with 11.56 million shares valued at N104.88 million, while Unity Bank traded 10.87 million shares valued at N5.47 million.

