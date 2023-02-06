NGX: Zenith Bank, UBA lead trading as investors gain N90bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N29.61 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.

This was 0.28 percent or N90 billion higher than the N29.52 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 154.65 basis points to close at 54,367.74, up from 54,213.09 recorded four days ago.

On Monday, investors traded 193.63 million shares valued at N4.79 billion in 4,359 deals.

However, this fell short of the 268.01 million shares worth N2.35 billion traded by shareholders in 4,017 deals on Friday.

Sovereign Insurance led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 8.89 percent to move from N0.45kobo to N0.49kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance’s share value was up by 8.08 percent to end trading at N1.07 from N0.99kobo per share.

IMG’s shares traded upward by N0.35kobo to rise from N7.70kobo to N8.05 per share.

Courtville gained 4.08 percent to close at N0.51kobo, above its opening price of N0.49kobo per share.

MCNichols topped the losers’ table after shedding 8.96 percent to drop from N0.67kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.06 percent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share dropped from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 5.88 percent to drop from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 50.58 million shares valued at N1.27 billion.

Zenith Bank traded 18.01 million shares worth N452.43 million.

Chams sold 16.62 million shares worth N4.45 million.

UBA followed with 14.93 million shares valued at N125.38 million, while Transcorp traded 14.17 million shares valued at N18.78 million.

