NHRC rescues mentally-ill woman caged by family in Katsina

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has rescued a mentally-ill woman, Laritu Safiyanu, who was kept in a cage for several months by family members in Katsina State.

The NHRC Coordinator in the state, Barr. Adamu Umaru Kasimu, who disclosed this to journalists in Katsina on Friday, said a Good Samaritan informed the commission that the victim was chained and caged by her family members for alleged mental illness in Gyaza village, Kankai local government area of the state.

Kasimu said the NHRC on hearing the report swung into action and rescued the woman.

The coordinator stressed that it took the intervention of the commission and other stakeholders to rescue the victim from the inhuman and degrading treatment she subjected to by her family members.

He said: “Investigation revealed that the woman who was kept in a filthy environment unsuitable for human habitation, had for a long time been denied rights to dignity of a person, a situation that may have contributed to her state of mental instability.

READ ALSO: NHRC tasks 11 Northern states on Child Rights Act to address almajiri system

“The commission had to wade in and immediately secure the release of Laritu from the deplorable condition she was subjected to.

“The NHRC will continue to monitor the condition of the victim to ensure that she gets the right kind of treatment she deserves.

“We wish to educate the family of the victim on human rights norms stipulating that every person deserves to live in dignity and be free from all forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“The 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended provides for the right to life and dignity.

“Therefore, any action that infringes on this fundamental right or any other human right is highly unacceptable and must be discouraged in all ramifications.”

