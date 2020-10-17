NHRC sets up panel to probe alleged rights violations by SARS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has set up an 11-man panel to probe allegations of rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said in a statement on Saturday all petitions, complaints, and memoranda must reach the commission, on or before October 31.

Members of the panel are – Abdulrahaman Yakubu, Yemi Ademolakun, Chioma Chuka, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Tijani Mohammed and Dr. Uju Agomoh.

READ ALSO: EndSARS: NHRC submits presidential panel report on SARS to PSC

Others are – the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), Feyikemi Abudu, John Aikpokpo Martins, and Hilary Ogbonna, who will serve as the panel’s secretary.

He said: “In line with the National Human Rights Commission’s mandate and in response to the nationwide agitations by some Nigerian youth groups under the auspices of #ENDSARS, the NHRC has constituted an 11-man Independent Investigative Panel to look into allegations of human rights violations against the defunct SARS and other units of the force.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had last Sunday announced the disbandment of SARS in all police commands across the 36 states and Abuja following ongoing nationwide protests over the unit’s high-handedness.

Join the conversation

Opinions