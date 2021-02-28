NHRC urges Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, to change strategy on ‘repentant terrorists’ | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NHRC urges Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, to change strategy on ‘repentant terrorists’
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has called on the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, to change his strategies of dealing with ‘so-called’ repentant terrorists by granting them amnesty as that will embolden other criminals in the state to continue carrying out assaults on innocent citizens.
In a press release made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, the Commission expressed concerns over the rising cases of kidnapping of students in the northern parts of the country, and called on security agencies to do everything possible to curb the spate of abductions.
The Commission added that Matawalle’s stance of negotiating and granting amnesty to the criminals has elevated criminality to a level where the terrorists now dictate conditions for negotiations with his government.
The NHRC, while reacting to the recent abduction of over 300 female students of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of the state, said it was such an unfortunate situation where innocent students would be kidnapped with impunity by the terrorists while the government is insisting on granting them pardon.
The release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, reads:
“The level of insecurity in Nigeria is getting worse by the day and as such, poses additional challenge to all the security agencies, particularly the Police, Department of State Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps to do the needful to restore citizens’ confidence in government to protect them.
“Against this backdrop, we call on the security agencies to do all in their capacity to rescue the innocent school children so as not to adversely affect school enrollment in the state, thereby jeopardizing their right to education.
“The commission is also using this opportunity to call on the Zamfara state government to reconsider its concept of repentant bandits so that the state government does not elevate criminality to a level where bandits will be dictating conditions for negotiations with government.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Kidnapped Zamfara schoolgirls regain freedom
“We appeal to the abductors to remember that the school girls in their custody are innocent and therefore do not deserve any form of violations or mistreatment, imploring them to ensure their immediate and unconditional release.
“The NHRC is also appealing to the parents and guardians of the distressed school girls not to lose hope in reuniting with their children and wards, as the relevant agencies of government both at the federal and state level are expectedly doing the needful to address the unfortunate incident.
“We reiterate the need for all the stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the Child’s Rights Act 2003, particularly rights to free and compulsory education at least up to Senior Secondary School level.
“This cannot be realised where the school environment is not safe and secure for a continuous learning.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona...
Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has relished his side’s current winning run after they defeated West Ham in the Premier...
Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak
Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...