NHRC’s chief, ex-NBA secretary, 70 others to become SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, (LPPC) has elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The LPPC disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello.

He said the committee took the decision at its 149th plenary session held on Thursday in Abuja.

Bello added that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, would swear in the new SANs at the Supreme Court on December 8.

He said: “The LPPC notified prospective applicants that application for the 2022 exercise would not commence until a date to be announced in January.

“A sub-committee has been set up to review the guidelines for the award of SAN effective from the 2034 application year.”

The lawyers who made the SAN list for this year were the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, a former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Emeka Obegolu, and nine persons drawn from the academics.

These are – Bankole Sodipo, Prof. Christian Wigwe, Prof. Ajagbe Oyewo, Prof. Rasheed Ijaodola, Prof. Oluyinka Omorogbe, Dr. Josephine Agbonika, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, and Prof. Abiola Sanni.

Others on the list are – George Audu Anuga, Simon Lough, Eko Eko, Ayo Olorunfemi, Reuben Atabo, John Adele, Shaibu Aruwa, Eyitayo Fatogun, Jacob Usman, Tajudeen Oladoja, Salman Ayinla, Adeola Omotunde, Mathew Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan El-Yakub, and Ishaq Hussaini, among others.

