Nichole, daughter of RMD, reveals how men she dated married shortly after break up

Nichole Thee Stallion, the daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has explained what happened in her last two relationships.

According to Nichole, the last two men she dated got engaged and married a few months after they broke up.

The businesswoman made this narration on her Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

“The last two guys I dated got engaged or married within 3-6 months of us breaking up. So, if you want to get married in 2022, we are nearing the cut-off for me to ruin your life and for the heartbreak to carry you to your wife. Happy June 1st” the businesswoman wrote.

