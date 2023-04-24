NIDCOM explains why trapped Nigerian students had to remain trapped in Sudan

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has urged Nigerian students in the conflict-torn Sudan to stay in class to avoid harm.

Dabiri-Erewa who spoke on Channels Television on Monday, said “The issue of those students that gathered together, took a bus somewhere, here’s the thing: they’ve all had to go back to their universities because it was very risky of them.

“Just imagine in a war situation, you just see 20 buses moving without any permission from the military authorities, we’ll endanger the lives. So, that is why they’ve had to return,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The head of NIDCOM also issued a warning over some NANS mobilisation initiatives that involved pooling money to make it easier for Nigerian students in the North African country to travel away from their campuses.

“NANS, which I understand came up with this thing of ‘pay $100, come somewhere,’ the things is, move to where? So, there’s no point taking you from one danger to another danger.

“And there were some people that were leaving that actually had to turn back because they would have been killed. So, now, they’ve returned to their various campuses,” she said.

The former House of Representatives member explained that the Nigerian mission has informed the students of a point of connection where the buses will convey them.

“Buses will take them to a location. We’re looking at places in Egypt: Luxor and some other place there. So, really there’s been tremendous progress. Mr President has given his nod immediately this happened, so there’s a lot,” she said.

