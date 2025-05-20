NiDCOM rescues daughter of Nigerian actress trafficked to Mali for prostitution

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has rescued the daughter of veteran Yoruba actress Jumoke George, Adeola, who was trafficked to Mali for prostitution four years ago.

Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who posted the successful rescue of the 41-year-old Adeola alongside other victims on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, said she had been declared missing by her family after she left her home in Ibadan to Lagos without informing anyone.

“Breaking! Adeola, daughter of popular actress, Jumoke George, who cried out that she had not heard from her daughter in four years is back home , from Mali where she was trafficked to.

“Just received her, with Biola Adebayo who broke the story and Niyi Johnson. Details later!”

READ ALSO: NiDCOM receives 13 Nigerian trafficked girls from Ghana, Mali

The rescue of Adeola was made possible after the ailing actress cried out in a video where she lamented the tragedies that have befallen her including homelessness, poor health, crushing debt and the mysterious disappearance of her child.

In a video which was shared by another Nollywood actress, Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, George pleaded with Nigerians to help her with prayers and financial support and to help her locate her missing daughter.

“I don’t sleep. I’m always in pain. I’m in debt. You can go through my phone and see the transactions. You’ll see I have a lot of debts,” she had cried out.

