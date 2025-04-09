Connect with us

Niger adopts Hausa as national language, demotes French

2 hours ago

Photo by BOUREIMA HAMA / AFP

Niger’s military government has a taken a decisive move signaling a break from its colonial legacy, as it has officially designated Hausa as the nation’s new national language, effectively altering the status of French.

The language shift was enshrined in a newly released charter, published in a special edition of the government’s official journal on March 31. The document stipulates, “The national language is Hausa,” while “the working languages are English and French.”

This decision reflects the widespread use of Hausa within Niger, particularly in the regions of Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua, where it serves as the lingua franca. With a population of approximately 26 million, a substantial majority understand and speak Hausa, contrasting sharply with the estimated three million, or 13 percent, who are proficient in French.

Further solidifying the nation’s linguistic diversity, the new charter acknowledges nine other local languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic, as “the spoken languages of Niger.”

This language policy adjustment follows a national meeting held in February, during which the military government garnered significant support and junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani received endorsement to extend his tenure for an additional five years.

Since seizing power in a July 2023 coup that ousted civilian president Mohamed Bazoum, the junta has actively severed ties with France. This has included the expulsion of French troops, the termination of diplomatic relations, and the renaming of streets and buildings that previously bore French names.

Niger’s actions mirror those of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, also under military rule and former French colonies, which have similarly withdrawn from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, a body promoting French-speaking nations.

 

Opinions

