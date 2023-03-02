Niger APC suspends chairman for allegedly supporting Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has suspended its chairman, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, for alleged anti-party activities.

The party confirmed Jikantoro’s suspension in a letter dated March 2, 2023, and jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Kashini Ward in Agwara Local Government Area of the state, Amadu Abdullahi Yagode and Nurudeen Abdullahi.

The letter was signed by 21 officials of the party from the ward.

The party leaders alleged that the chairman voted and canvassed votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in last Saturday’s presidential election in the state.

The letter read: “This suspension became expedient as a result of the flagrant violation and disregard of the All Progressives Congress Constitution by Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, the State Party Chairman of the APC, coupled with some acts committed by Hon. Haliru Jikantoro calculated to undermine the success of our party during the just concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on the 25th February 2023.

“It is on record that Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been indulging in anti-party activities by canvassing votes for the People Democratic Party for the presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“Little wonder that when the general election was approaching Hon. Haliru Jikantoro never consulted nor called any meeting of the Ward Executives or the Local Government Executive to know the level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections. On the contrary, Hon. Haliru Jikantoro used the funds to finance campaigns of the PDP and mobilize votes for the PDP at Agwara Local Government Area.

“Moreover, during the 25th February 2023 General Elections at Hon. Haliru Jikantoro’s polling at Central Primary School, Kashini Ward, Agwara Local Government Area Niger State, he voted and canvassed votes for the Peoples Democratic Party on the ballot papers which accounted for the reason why the APC did not win the said Polling Unit.”

