Niger Assembly approves 20 special advisers for Gov Bago

The Niger State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the appointment of 20 persons nominated as special advisers by Governor Umar Bago.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, read the governor’s letter with the list of the nominees and sought the approval of the House at the plenary in Minna.

The governor congratulated the speaker and the members on their inauguration, the successful election of the House leadership, and the commencement of the 10th Assembly.

He said the appointment of the 20 special advisers was to fast-track government activities and implementation of the administration’s mandate.

The House, therefore, approved the governor’s request to appoint 20 special advisers.

