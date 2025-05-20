Niger Assembly approves Gov Bago’s request for N70bn bond

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s request for a N70 billion bond to fund infrastructural projects in the state.

This followed the adoption of a report of the House Standing Committee on Finance presented by its Chairman, Aliyu Sheshi Wushishi, at the plenary in Minna.

In his presentation, the chairman said the committee conducted a thorough review of the request and engaged with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Niger State Planning Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, and Debt Management Office, on the bond issue.

He added that the committee discovered that the request was part of a planned ₦100 billion NCNI Private Bond Issuance over 10 years.

The House unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendation and approved the request.

The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, ordered the Clerk of the House to transmit the approval to the governor.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now