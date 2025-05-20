Connect with us

News

Niger Assembly approves Gov Bago’s request for N70bn bond

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s request for a N70 billion bond to fund infrastructural projects in the state.

This followed the adoption of a report of the House Standing Committee on Finance presented by its Chairman, Aliyu Sheshi Wushishi, at the plenary in Minna.

In his presentation, the chairman said the committee conducted a thorough review of the request and engaged with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Niger State Planning Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, and Debt Management Office, on the bond issue.

He added that the committee discovered that the request was part of a planned ₦100 billion NCNI Private Bond Issuance over 10 years.

The House unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendation and approved the request.

The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, ordered the Clerk of the House to transmit the approval to the governor.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fifteen + 9 =


 

Investigations

Investigations9 hours ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...