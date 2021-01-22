Niger Assembly backs Bello for president, says it’s turn of North-Central

The Presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State got a boost on Thursday as the Niger State House of Assembly endorsed him.

The Niger State lawmakers also said it was the turn of the North Central geopolitical zone to produce the next President of the country come 2023.

The assembly made the endorsement during a visit by the 25 members of the Kogi State House of Assembly led by their Speaker, Matthew Kolawole to the Assembly, to solicit support for Bello.

According to the lawmakers, it was time for the zone to come together to support Bello’s ambition, adding that as a young and vibrant governor, and with the ‘not too young to run bill’ already assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, he remains the best candidate for the number one position in 2023.

With all the state lawmakers making contributions in support of Bello’s ambition, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Bawa Wuse, said: “We must come together from the North Central states to support this laudable and worthy project for the benefit of the people of the North Central and Nigeria in general.

“We need somebody from the North Central for the Presidency in 2023, so since Governor Yahaya Bello has come out for now, he has our support, he has our endorsement and we will support him.”

