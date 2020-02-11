Niger Assembly urges govt to declare state of emergency on insecurity

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the state government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity following bandit attacks in some local government areas in the state.

The call followed the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance presented by a member representing Bosso Constituency, Mr. Malik Bosso, at the plenary.

The Assembly urged the government to treat the security problem in the state as a matter of urgency.

After the legislators took turns to criticize the security situation in the state, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, took the members to task on the matter.

He urged the Committee on Security and other members to interface with heads of security agencies and relevant security stakeholders in the state on how to tackle the menace.

Bosso had raised a serious alarm over insecurity in most parts of the state particularly in Gurumana, Shiroro local government area of the state, where over 300 bandits recently carted away cattle and property worth millions of naira.

He expressed worries that the issue of insecurity was already spreading across other local government areas such as Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Paikoro, Borgu, Magama, Mariga and Kontagora.

He noted that there was an urgent need to take serious measures to curb the threat before it gets out of hand.

He added that there should be adequate surveillance by police and vigilance groups to support the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) surveillance team deployed to the area by the Federal Government.

