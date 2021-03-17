NIGER ATTACK: Buhari charges West African nations to collaborate in fight against terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday urged countries in West Africa to work together in a bid to tackle terrorism in the sub-region.

He also promised that Nigeria would continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against the scourge.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated these while reacting to a terror attack in the Tillaberi region of the Niger Republic.

Gunmen on motorcycles had on Tuesday attacked a group of civilians returning from the market in the volatile Tillaberi region of Niger and killed at least 58 people.

President Buhari said the mass killing underscores the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as the country’s President-elect, Mohamed Bazoum, prepares to assume office.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed, expressing his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

“President Buhari strongly denounces the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

“President Buhari notes that the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing the Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region which needs to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.

“Armed men in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.”

